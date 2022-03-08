News

Kalu rejoices with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at 65

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

Describing the Vice President as a true progressive who is committed to nation building, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain his good works for the country, adding that Osinbajo has consistently complemented efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in building a prosperous Nigeria.

Kalu, who applauded the leadership style of the Vice President, wished him longer life in the service to humanity.

In his message, the Chief Whip of the Senate, stressed that Osinbajo has built a good name in leadership, law, politics and pastoral work.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he clocks 65.

“Looking the accomplishments of the Vice President in all spheres of life, it is obvious that the celebrant has sustained his explempary leadership attributes over the years.

“The Vice President has continually supported President Buhari in building a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.

“As the celebrant attains this glorious age, I pray that God will continue to strengthen him in all his pursuits.”

Kalu wished the Vice President a memorable birthday celebration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria to receive 4m doses of Moderna vaccine from U.S

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Nigeria is expected to take delivery of 4 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, as the United States has announced shipment of the vaccines to countries penciled down to receive the vaccine donations.   The U.S Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Africa at the National Security Council, Ms. Dana Banks […]
News

Odumakin burial: CSOs hail S’West govs, Ooni, other donors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Civil Society and Pro-Democracy Movement Memorial Committee for the burial of Yinka Odumakin, have lauded donors who contributed to the successful burial of the late Spokesman of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Afenifere. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Odunmakin was buried in his country home, Moro, Osun State on April […]
News

Ex-APGA governorship aspirant, Nwankpo, picks ADC ticket

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor and Okey Maduforo

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election coming up November 6, 2021, a former governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, has emerged the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Nwankpo, who was careened out of APGA primary election for allegedly not staying in the party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica