Kalu rejoices with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at 65

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

Describing the Vice President as a true progressive who is committed to nation building, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain his good works for the country, adding that Osinbajo has consistently complemented efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in building a prosperous Nigeria.

Kalu, who applauded the leadership style of the Vice President, wished him longer life in the service to humanity.

In his message, the Chief Whip of the Senate, stressed that Osinbajo has built a good name in leadership, law, politics and pastoral work.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he clocks 65.

“Looking the accomplishments of the Vice President in all spheres of life, it is obvious that the celebrant has sustained his explempary leadership attributes over the years.

“The Vice President has continually supported President Buhari in building a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.

“As the celebrant attains this glorious age, I pray that God will continue to strengthen him in all his pursuits.”

Kalu wished the Vice President a memorable birthday celebration.

