Kalu represents Senate President at Power Summit

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday represented the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, PhD, at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Workshop with the National Assembly held in Abuja. Kalu, in his speech on behalf of Lawan, lauded REA’s initiative to partner with the national assembly for effective service delivery, for the good of the nation. He reinstated the commitment of the administration to electrify more rural communities towards sustainable, affordable and constant power supply in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...