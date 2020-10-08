Kalu represents Senate President at Power Summit

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday represented the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, PhD, at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Workshop with the National Assembly held in Abuja. Kalu, in his speech on behalf of Lawan, lauded REA’s initiative to partner with the national assembly for effective service delivery, for the good of the nation. He reinstated the commitment of the administration to electrify more rural communities towards sustainable, affordable and constant power supply in the country.
Stamp Duty: FIRS rakes in N3bn weekly from banks
Reps mediate in agency, NIPOST face off FG to help states recover backlog The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has said the agency is generating N3 billion weekly from Stamp Duty collection by deposit money banks (DMBs). Nami disclosed the figures to members of the House of Representatives […]
Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike
T he National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide indefinite strike with immediate effect from today. According to NARD leadership, the decision to resume work followed an appeal from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, […]
Ogun makes U-turn on N25,000 COVID-19 test for boarding students
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has cancelled the mandatory N25,000 levy imposed on returning boarding students in all private secondary schools in the state to undergo COVID-19 test. Abiodun, in a statement, also directed that all those who have already paid for the COVID- 19 tests be refunded with immediate effect. This followed […]
