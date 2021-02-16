News

Kalu revalidates APC membership

The Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

 

The former Governor engaged in the exercise in his Igbere Ward A, Bende Local Government Area of Abia-North in Abia State.

 

Present during Kalu’s revalidation exercise was the state and local government executives of the APC; APC ward chairman of Senator Kalu, Mr. Ikedieze Olua; Chairman Abia APC registration/ revalidation committee Ambassador Bala Meigida; State secretary of the APC, Barr. Perfect Okorie; Bende LGA APC Chairman, Mr. Joshua Jonah; leader Bende APC caucus and spokesman of the House of Representative,Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Chief Chekwas Okorie; Chief Francis Egu and others.

 

Shortly after the exercise, Senator Kalu ad-dressed members of Bende LGA caucus, who gathered at his Igbere country home for their inaugural meeting.

 

Kalu charged the stakeholders to be relentless in their efforts to mobilise more members into its fold.

