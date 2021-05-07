News

Kalu sad over abduction of ABSU students

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of yet-to-be-confirmed number of students of Abia state University (ABSU) who were kidnapped while transiting on a bus along Okigwe- Uturu road. Describing the ugly incident as devastating and evil, Kalu commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state for their collective efforts in a bid to rescue the victims from the criminals. Kalu, while calling on the residents of Abia and Imo states to be vigilant, steadfast and peaceful stressed that the safe release of the abducted students is paramount.

The Senate Chief Whip, who was demoralised upon hearing the sad news, admonished the government at all levels, to work harmoniously in ensuring the prompt and safe release of the abducted students. He said, “The abduction of students of Abia State University (ABSU) by unidentified hoodlums along Okigwe-Uturu road is totally condemnable. “The students are the future leaders of tomorrow and, as such, they don’t deserve to go through this pain. I am touched and unhappy. “All hands must be on deck to secure the release of the abducted students.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Customs intercepts contraband worth N767m declared as machinery

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted some rice and other contraband valued at N767 million falsely declared as machinery at the Lagos ports. It was learnt that 1,185 bags of smuggled rice, 2,147 cartons of cosmetics, vehicles of different models, 1,320 bales of textiles materials were falsely declared as machinery at Lagos Port and Tincan […]
News Top Stories

N5trn debt: Senate empowers AMCON to seize debtors’ assets

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, passed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Amendment bill, empowering the agency to seize debtors’ assets on failing to redeem their debts. The passage of the bill followed consideration of a report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions. The passed amendment bill, among other things, empowered […]
News Top Stories

Air pollution increases depression risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (U.K.) have said that small increases in people’s exposure to air pollution are linked to significant rises in depression and anxiety. According to the findings of a new study published in the journal; ‘Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology,’ an incremental increase in nitrogen dioxide, largely produced by diesel vehicles, heightened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica