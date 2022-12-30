Sports

Kalu sad over football legend, Pele’s demise

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Chief Whip of the Senate and Pillar of Sports in Africa, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with football lovers across the globe over the demise of three-time World Cup winner, Pele, who passed at the age of 82 on Thursday.

Lamenting the passing of the soccer legend, Kalu acknowledged the uncommon skills of the late footballer, adding that sports enthusiasts will greatly miss Pele.

The former governor, who is passionate about sports, stressed that the renowmed football legend was a household name in the sports industry.

He said: “The death of award winning footballer, Pele is saddening.

“He was known all over the world for his uncommon skills, which earned his numerous honours and awards.

“The late Pele was indeed a notable figure in the sports industry.

“He will be sorely missed by family, friends, associates and football lovers across the world.”

The former governor prayed to God for the repose of Pele’s soul.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

New English Premier League season to kickoff Sept 12

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on September 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league has announced. The new season, originally scheduled to begin on August 8, has been delayed this year after the Premier League suspended the 2019-20 season for three months due […]
Sports

India 2022: Flamingos defeat Chile 2-1, reach q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria reached the quarter finals of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in India after the Flamingos scooped all three points from Chile in a 2-1 win in Bhubaneswar. Blessing Emmanuel’s goal in the 4th minute of the game and Bisola Mosaku’s strike off a free-kick by dead-ball artist Miracle Usani with […]
Sports

Former NPFL coach, Maurice Cooreman, dies in Belgium

Posted on Author Reporter

    Former Coach of Akwa United and multiple Nigerian teams –  Enyimba, Ocean Boys, Warri Wolves, Gombe United –  Maurice Cooreman has reportedly passed on in his native Belgium. He was aged 79. Cooreman led the defunct Ocean Boys  to the Nigerian title in 2006, but was sacked in September 2006 and then rehired two weeks later. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica