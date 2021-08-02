News Top Stories

Kalu salutes Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, at 97

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien on the occasion of his 97th birthday and 30th coronation anniversaries.

 

Describing the monarch as a genuine statesman and patriotic leader with passion for the growth and development of his domain, Asaba and environs,

 

Kalu urged leaders to emulate the remarkable legacies of the first-class traditional ruler.

 

The former governor commended the celebrant for his invaluable contributions to peace and unity across the country, adding that the monarch’s reign has brought robust development to Asaba and Delta State in general. In a goodwill message,

 

Kalu joined sons and daughters of Asaba in celebrating the traditional ruler as he clocks 97 years and 40 years on the throne of his forefathers. He said: “I am delighted to convey my warm greetings to the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien as he marks his 97th birthday and 30 years coronation anniversary.

“These milestones are worth celebrating in view of the accomplishments of the monarch in all facets of life.

 

“The Asagba has been a blessing to the people of Asaba and Delta State in general. “He is an embodiment of peace, humility, patriotism and selflessness.

 

“The extra-ordinary leadership qualities of the monarch are remarkable and worthy of emulation. “The celebrant is indeed a rare gem.”

 

Kalu while wishing the monarch long life as he serves humanity, also felicitated with the government and people of Delta State on the historic celebration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JUSUN urges FG to deduct to Judiciary funds from May FAAC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), yesterday urged the Federal Government to deduct funds meant for state judiciaries from the May 2021 Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). This was part of the resolutions of a meeting of JUSUN National Working Committee (NWC) held in Abuja, after the conciliation meeting with the Minister of Labour […]
News

Ekiti declares emergency over hike in prices of goods, services

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State government has declared state of emergency over the high cost of prices of goods and services calling on transport unions and other relevant groups to make a downward review   The State Governor Kayode Fayemi in a meeting with transport leaders  and other stakeholders yesterday in Ado-Ekiti expressed dissatisfaction at the sudden […]
News

Ebonyi to reopen schools Oct. 5

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Nursery, primary and tertiary institutions in Ebonyi State are to reopen for academic activities on October 5. Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council Meeting. He, however, noted that there will be staggering of classes in line with the COVID-19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica