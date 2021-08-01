News

Kalu salutes Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, at 97

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien on the occasion of his 97th birthday and 30th coronation anniversaries.

Describing the monarch as a genuine statesman and patriotic leader with passion for the growth and development of his domain, Asaba and environs, Kalu urged leaders to emulate the remarkable legacies of the first-class traditional ruler.

The former governor commended the celebrant for his invaluable contributions to peace and unity across the country, adding that the monarch’s reign has brought robust development to Asaba and Delta State in general.

In a goodwill message, Kalu joined sons and daughters of Asaba in celebrating the traditional ruler as he clocks 97 years and 40 years on the throne of his forefathers.

He said: “I am delighted to convey my warm greetings to the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien as he marks his 97th birthday and 30 years coronation anniversary.

“These milestones are worth celebrating in view of the accomplishments of the monarch in all facets of life.

“The Asagba has been a blessing to the people of Asaba and Delta State in general.

“He is an embodiment of peace, humility, patriotism and selflessness.

“The extra-ordinary leadership qualities of the monarch are remarkable and worthy of emulation.

“The celebrant is indeed a rare gem.”

Kalu while wishing the monarch long life as he serves humanity, also felicitated with the government and people of Delta State on the historic celebration.

