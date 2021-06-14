Kalu salutes former Head of State, Abubakar, at 79

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Head of State of Nigeria, General Abdulsalam Abubakar as a patriotic statesman with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Extolling the virtues of the former President, Kalu stressed that the retired General has sustained his goodwill over the years in view of his extraordinary leadership qualities.

The former governor, while acknowledging the role of the statesman in the sustenance of democracy beyond the shores of Nigeria, applauded the former Head of State for his counsel on national issues. In a congratulatory message to the statesman on the occasion of his 79th birthday anniversary, the Senate Chief Whip conveyed his greetings to family, friends and associates of the former President, while praying for a longer life for the celebrant.

He said: “On behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with former Head of State of Nigeria, General Abdulsalam Abubakar as he clocks 79.

“The statesman is known and respected for his selfless contributions to nation building in various capacities. “The roles of the former President in the enthronement and sustenance of democratic virtues in Nigeria and Africa in general are worthy of commendation.

“The celebrant’s personal attributes are worth emulating by leaders across the world. “Leaders across board will continue to tap from the reservoir of knowledge of the former President. “I pray for a long life in the service of humanity for the celebrant.” Kalu wished the retired General a fulfilling birthday celebration

