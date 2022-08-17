Kalu salutes former Military President, IBB, at 81

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babaginda on the occasion of his 81st birthday anniversary.

Describing the former President as a highly detribalized statesman and bridge builder, Kalu stressed that the former military ruler contributed to the growth and progress of Nigeria in various capacities.

The former governor stressed that Babangida is a strong advocate of a united and indivisible Nigeria, adding that leaders at all levels will continue to tap from the vast knowledge of the former President.

In a congratulatory message, the Senate Chief Whip, urged the former President to sustain his extraordinary leadership qualities, noting that Babangida remains a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with former President Ibrahim Babangida as he clocks 81.

“During his stint as President, many landmark projects were executed for the benefit of Nigerians.

“The former President has continually contributed to nation building in different capacities.

“In view of his outstanding leadership qualities, Babangida has sustained friendship and relationships across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“I wish the former President a longer life in the service of humanity.”

Kalu prayed to God to strengthen Babangida in his endeavours.

