Kalu salutes Gbong Gwon Jos, Da Jacob Gyan Buba, at 70

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the government and people of Plateau State on the occasion of 70th birthday anniversary of Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba.

 

Describing the celebrant as an outstanding monarch and selfless statesman, with passion for growth and progress of Jos, Plateau State and Nigeria, the former governor acknowledged the contributions of the first class monarch to nation building in various capacities.

 

Kalu called on the people of Plateau State, Jos in particular, to sustain their support for the traditional ruler in his efforts to sustain peace and unity across the Plateau.

 

In a goodwill message, the Chief Whip of the Senate, prayed for a longer life for the Gbong Gwom in the service of humanity.

 

Kalu said: “I felicitate with the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary. “The Gbong Gwom has always played remarkable roles in the promotion of peace and unity across the country.

 

“As a prominent monarch, he is known for his objectivity on national issues.

 

“The monarch is a role model to his contemporaries and the younger generation. “As he marks this glorious milestone, I urge the Gbong Gwom not to relent in his efforts to sustain peace and harmony in Plateau State.” Kalu wished the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration.

