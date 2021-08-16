News

Kalu salutes IBB at 80

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babaginda as a bridge builder with passion for a united and indivisible Nigeria.

Acknowledging the contributions of the former President to nation building, Kalu stressed that the former military ruler is an accomplished and dedicated elder statesman.

The former governor noted that IBB had over the years sustained relationships across the country by building and strengthening ties among family, friends and associates, adding that the former President is a strong advocate of peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.

In a goodwill message, Kalu prayed for long life for the celebrant.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I felicitate with former President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babaginda on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

“The former President has contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“The former military ruler is a selfless, patriotic and highly detribalised statesman.

“The country will continue to benefit from his wealth of experience in leadership.

“Having served the country in the highest position, the celebrant deserves to be celebrated for his giant achievements.”

Kalu, who described the former President as a rare gem, urged the celebrant to sustain his patriotic efforts in advocating peace and unity across the country.

The former governor wished the former President a glorious celebration and longer life as he serves humanity.

