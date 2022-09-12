News Top Stories

Kalu salutes Igbinedion at 88

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described business mogul Chief Gabriel Igbinedion as “a rare gem with passion for humanity” as he celebrates his 88th birthday.

Extolling the virtues of the Esama of Benin, Kalu stressed that the contributions of the elder statesman to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria are enormous, remarkable and worthy of emulation.

According to the legislator, Igbinedion has carved a niche for himself in all facets of life. In his congratulatory message, Kalu wished the celebrant many more years in the service of humanity. The ex-governor said: “On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North senatorial district, I felicitate the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, as he clocks 88.

“The Esama has consistently demonstrated a large heart, humility, patriotism, selflessness, sincerity and above all, commitment to the service of God and humanity. “The attributes of the celebrant are worth emulating by leaders at various levels in all spheres of life. “Personally, I will continue to tap into the vast knowledge and experience of Esama. “Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike are benefiting from his platforms either in business or philanthropy. “The contributions of Chief Igbinedion to nation building are highly commendable and worth celebrating.” Kalu prayed to God to strengthen Esama in his endeavours.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Middle Belt dissociates self from food blockade to the South

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Kaduna State chapter, yesterday dissociated itself from the call for food blockade to the Southern part of the country. A statement from the forum made available to our correspondent in Kaduna, yesterday said: “The call is laughable, trash, nonsense in itsentiretyandunacceptable. “We, from the Middle Belt region of Nigeria shall […]
Editorial Top Stories

Nigerians still awaiting dividends of democracy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On May 29, Nigeria marked 22 years of unbroken democracy. This follows the inauguration of the Fourth Republic on that day in 1999 after tremendous human sacrifices, including a series of anti-June 12, 1993 protests, to actualise the transfer of power from a nondemocratic military administration to a democratically elected government. The ushering in of […]
News

CAS to bandits: No forest in North West safe for you

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has vowed the readiness of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF),  to take out suspected bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorising parts of the North West, warning that no forest will be a safe haven for their atrocious tendencies. The CAS issued the warning […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica