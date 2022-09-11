Kalu salutes Igbinedion at 88

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described business mogul Chief Gabriel Igbinedion as “a rare gem with passion for humanity” as he celebrates his 88th birthday.

Extolling the virtues of the Esama of Benin, Kalu stressed that the contributions of the elder statesman to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria are enormous, remarkable and worthy of emulation.

According to the legislator, Igbinedion has carved a niche for himself in all facets of life.

In his congratulatory message, Kalu wished the celebrant many more years in the service of humanity.

The ex-governor said: “On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North senatorial district, I felicitate the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, as he clocks 88.

“The Esama has consistently demonstrated a large heart, humility, patriotism, selflessness, sincerity and above all, commitment to the service of God and humanity.

“The attributes of the celebrant are worth emulating by leaders at various levels in all spheres of life.

“Personally, I will continue to tap into the vast knowledge and experience of Esama.

“Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike are benefiting from his platforms either in business or philanthropy.

“The contributions of Chief Igbinedion to nation building are highly commendable and worth celebrating.”

Kalu prayed to God to strengthen Esama in his endeavours.

