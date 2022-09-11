Education

Kalu salutes Igbinedion at 88

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described business mogul Chief Gabriel Igbinedion as “a rare gem with passion for humanity” as he celebrates his 88th birthday.

Extolling the virtues of the Esama of Benin, Kalu stressed that the contributions of the elder statesman to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria are enormous, remarkable and worthy of emulation.

 According to the legislator, Igbinedion has carved a niche for himself in all facets of life.

In his congratulatory message, Kalu wished the celebrant many more years in the service of humanity.

The ex-governor said: “On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North senatorial district, I felicitate the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, as he clocks 88.

“The Esama has consistently demonstrated a large heart, humility, patriotism, selflessness, sincerity and above all, commitment to the service of God and humanity.

“The attributes of the celebrant are worth emulating by leaders at various levels in all spheres of life.

“Personally, I will continue to tap into the vast knowledge and experience of Esama.

“Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike are benefiting from his platforms either in business or philanthropy.

“The contributions of Chief Igbinedion to nation building are highly commendable and worth celebrating.”

Kalu prayed to God to strengthen Esama in his endeavours.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

UniAbuja expels 46 students over acts of misconduct

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Senate, University of Abuja has expelled no fewer than 46 students for their involvement in various acts of misconduct in breach of their sworn matriculation oath. A statement made available to newsmen by Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, states that five other students were rusticated for one semester; the cases of […]
Education

JUST IN: ASUP begins strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has announced the commencement of an indefinite strike. Anderson Ezeibe, President of the union, announced this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday morning. He said members of the union have agreed to shut all the Nigerian Polytechnics until their demands are met. […]
Education

Mkar varsity to sack lecturers over misconduct

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The authorities of the University of Mkar, Mkar (UMM), Benue State, have concluded plans to sack some academic staff (lecturers) of the institution over alleged misconduct. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Zacharys Anger Gundu, disclosed this at 17th matriculation of the university, but did not mention the names of the affected lecturers.   He, however, insisted that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica