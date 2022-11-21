Kalu salutes Jonathan at 65

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

Acknowledging the contributions of the former President to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Kalu described the celebrant as a patriotic statesman with passion for a prosperous Nigeria.

The former Governor joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the remarkable and giant accomplishments of the former President. In a goodwill message, Kalu prayed for longer life for the celebrant.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 65.

“The former President has made invaluable contributions to humanity in various capacities at the sub- national, national and global levels “I urge the political class to embrace the democratic values of the celebrant.

“The former President deserves to be celebrated for his selflessness and patriotism in his endeavours.” Kalu wished the former President a glorious birthday celebration.

