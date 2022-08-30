Kalu salutes Kukah at 70

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Matthew Kukah on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

Describing the priest as a statesman and selfless Nigerian with passion for national growth and development, Kalu acknowledged the robust contributions of the Bishop to nation building.

The former governor urged the priest to sustain his good deeds, adding that the bishop is a strong advocate of peace and unity.

In a statement, the Chief Whip of the Senate, joined family, friends and associates, in celebrating the glorious milestone of Kukah, noting that the priest has made invaluable contributions to the national development.

He said: “I join other Nigerians in celebrating the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah as he clocks 70.

“The Bishop has consistently used his platform to promote peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“He is selfless, bold, courageous and passionate about a united Nigeria.

“I salute the celebrant for his outstanding accomplishments.”

Kalu wished the Bishop longer years in the service of humanity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...