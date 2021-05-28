News

Kalu salutes new CoAS, Maj. Gen. Yahaya

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has charged the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Major- General Farouk Yahaya, to deploy his expertise in the fight against banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other social vices in the country. Congratulating the chief of Army Staff, Kalu extolled the virtues of the Major-General, describing him as a gallant and committed military officer with passion for professionalism and national development. The former Governor, urged the new army chief to sustain his outstanding attributes in his new role. In a congratulatory message, the Senate Chief Whip, stressed that the Nigerian army has continually played a noble role in nation building. He said: “I felicitate with the new Chief of Army staff, Major-General Farouk Yahaya on his new national assignment.”

