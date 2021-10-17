News

Kalu salutes Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at 47

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has felicitated with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on the occasion of his 47th birthday anniversary.

Extolling the virtues of the monarch, the former governor described the revered monarch as a strong advocate of peace and unity, adding that the first class traditional ruler has sustained his passion for the advancement of his domain, Yorubaland and Nigeria in general.

Kalu, who admonished the Ooni of Ife not to relent in his efforts to advance the cause of the people, added that traditional rulers play key roles in promoting unity and harmony across the country.

In a goodwill message, the former governor prayed for long life for the monarch in the service of humanity.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial, I convey my best wishes to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on the occasion of his 47th birthday anniversary.

“The Ooni of Ife is a role model to his contemporaries and the younger generation owing to his contributions to humanity.

“The monarch is known for his contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“Kabiyesi deserves to be celebrated for his passion for the growth and progress of the country.

“As the paramount ruler marks his 47th birthday anniversary, I wish the Ooni of Ife longer reign on the stool of his forefathers.”

Kalu wished Kabiyesi a joyous birthday celebration.

Reporter

