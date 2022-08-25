Kalu salutes Sultan of Sokoto at 66

The former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

Extolling the virtues of the celebrant, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the foremost monarch to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, adding that the Sultan has continually demonstrated selflessness and patriotism in all endeavours.

The former governor joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the traditional ruler while praying to Allah to strengthen the Sultan in his pursuits.

He said: “I felicitate with the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

“The Sultan is a source of inspiration and rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“The giant accomplishments of the foremost traditional ruler are highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

“As the Sultan clocks 66, I pray for a longer life for the traditional ruler.”

Kalu also conveyed his greetings to the government and people of Sokoto state and the Sultanate council.

