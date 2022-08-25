News

Kalu salutes Sultan of Sokoto at 66

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

Extolling the virtues of the celebrant, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the foremost monarch to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, adding that the Sultan has continually demonstrated selflessness and patriotism in all endeavours.

The former governor joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the traditional ruler while praying to Allah to strengthen the Sultan in his pursuits.

He said: “I felicitate with the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

“The Sultan is a source of inspiration and rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“The giant accomplishments of the foremost traditional ruler are highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

“As the Sultan clocks 66, I pray for a longer life for the traditional ruler.”

Kalu also conveyed his greetings to the government and people of Sokoto state and the Sultanate council.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oronsaye report: Ready for high crime, suicide rates, workers warn FG

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Civil Servants have said the Federal Government should expect high crime and suicide rates following its plans to implement the Stephen Oronsaye report on the restructuring and rationalisation of federal parastatals and agencies. Many workers are expected to be tossed into the labour market because of the economic problems, thus compounding the unemployment crisis.   […]
News

Missing soldiers: Worshippers desert Benue church for fear of attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Worshippers at Saint Lucy Catholic Church, Awajir, Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, yesterday reportedly deserted their church for fear of being attacked and killed by troops of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS), who are currently combing communities in the area to recover bodies of their missing colleagues and ammunition.   New Telegraph gathered that the […]
News

AUNT LANDA BETHEL FOUNDATION LAUNCHES “ADOPT A RELIEF” PROGRAM

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation is proud to announce Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited, as the first primary sponsor of the ‘Aunt Landa’s Adopt-a-Relief’ Program. The ‘Adopt-a-Relief’ Program is one that we launched as part of our 10th year anniversary celebration, with the hopes of having organizations and individuals, with a passion to help and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica