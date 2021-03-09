News

Kalu, Sanwo-Olu congratulate Osinbajo at 64

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu and the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have congratulated Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on his 64th birthday, describing the Vice-President as a patriotic, detrabilized, committed and dedicated leader.

 

For instance, Kalu in a statement said “on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I felicitate with Vice-President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as he clocks 64.”

 

He went on: “Having distinguished himself in governance and legal profession, the contributions of the Vice-President to nation building are enormous and worthy of commendation.

 

“As Vice-President Osinbajo marks his birthday, it is my prayer that God will continue to strengthen him in all his endeavours.”

 

Sanwo-Olu saluted Osinbajo’s doggedness, dedication and commitment to nation building, saying the Vice-President’s patriotism, doggedness, dedication, commitment and tireless efforts in partnering and working with President Muhammadu Buhari and other critical stakeholders in addressing insecurity, corruption and economic  issues in the country was second to none.

 

Sanwo-Olu said: “On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I heartily congratulate Vice President  Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 64th birthday celebration. Professor Osinbajo has sacrificed the greater part of his adult life in service of our dear State and Nigeria

