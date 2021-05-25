Kalu seeks China’s assistance in fight against insurgency

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, solicited the support of the Peoples Republic of China in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria.

Kalu, made the request when he hosted the Ambassador- Designate of the Peoples Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun, who paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

The former governor of Abia State said the visit was part of efforts geared towards building new partnerships and deepening diplomatic and cultural ties between China and Nigeria.

According to Kalu, the relationship between the two countries has been cordial and mutually beneficial but there was the need for China to assist Nigeria in tackling the challenges posed by terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the country.

“I will like to appeal to the Chinese Ambassador to appeal to President Xi to see how he can join us in fighting insurgency and I am sure the Nigerian government will be very willing to partner with the Chinese government and see how we can successfully be partners in fighting the insurgency,” Kalu said.

On the trade relations between China and Nigeria, Kalu recalled that it was one sided and called on the Chinese envoy to ensure that China buys more from Nigeria in order to close the gap.

“I see a future, good relationship with us and you for the next few years that you will be here,” Kalu said. In his remarks, Ambassador Cui said he had looked forward to the visit since Senator Kalu has done a lot for China/Nigeria relations.

The Chinese envoy said that while both countries have maintained bilateral relations for 50 years, there was the need for a strategy in order to improve on that relationship in the next 50 years.

Cui disclosed that upon arriving in Nigeria, he had started putting together, a work plan on how to improve the bilateral relations between both countries.

