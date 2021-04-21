News Top Stories

Kalu seeks South Korea’s assistance on insurgency

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the Republic of Korea to assist Nigeria in tackling insurgency currently plaguing the North East region of the country. Kalu made the call when he hosted the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Mr. Kim Young- Chae and his wife, Judy Kim (MP) at his residence in Abuja.

 

The former governor of Abia State acknowledged that though the Nigerian government had been doing a lot in terms of the development of critical public infrastructure, it required the cooperation and assistance of friendly nations to tackle its multiple security challenges effectively.

 

It was the second time in one week Kalu would be seeking assistance from the international community to enable Nigeria tackle her security issues.

 

According to Kalu, the prolonged insecurity does not augur well for investments, adding that the entire scenario seemed like sabotage.

 

“The Northeast, the Northwest and the Southeast need a lot of help on insurgency. So, I am calling on the ambassador to see how he can advise his government to be able to help us on insecurity,” he said.

 

Kalu, who recalled his business relationship with South Korea, said he recorded many business feats with the country, particularly when Uso Condese was built and he served as consultant to Daewoo, Hyundai who built the project many years back. “We are finding a way to continue to maintain our relationship with the Republic of Korea. We have a lot in common.

 

All 1960, 1963 countries, possibly they have gone further than us, but we are coming. President Buhari is doing everything possible to make sure that we march to be where we are supposed to be.

 

“We are a friendly country with Korea. I have been to Korea more than 100 times in my life, so I also believe that that coexistence between us and Korea will continue.

 

They are very friendly with Nigerians, I think, not only in oil; we can see electronics everywhere. Samsung is coming up very well and the Daewoo car came here, but something slightly happened to Chairman Mao who was Chairman of Daewoo, who was my personal friend.

 

“Samsung and other electronic companies and vehicles, Kia and the rest of them, are doing very well in Nigeria.

 

So, I welcome the ambassador and his wife. We owe them a lot of friendship and I believe that we will seek our bilateral relationship between South Korea and Nigeria  on cultural, educational and economic cooperation. We need to have exchange in these areas,”

 

Kalu stated. In his remarks, the Korean envoy expressed appreciation to Kalu and his wife for the honour of hosting them, barely two months after they arrived in Nigeria.

 

Kim, who acknowledged Nigeria as the biggest economy in Africa, said the country could become a world economic power house in the future if it harnessed its huge potentials properly.

 

“I am here to help in the diplomatic process. You need a solution. We have to benefit Korean companies and, at the same time, we can benefit Nigerian people.

I want to promote economic relations and, at the same time, I want to promote our governmentto- government bilateral relations. We take Nigeria very seriously. Nigeria is a super power diplomatically speaking.”

 

 

