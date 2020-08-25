Kalu seeks tenure extension for APC Caretaker Committee

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to extend the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buniled National Caretaker Committee to March 2021.

Kalu, in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Kunle Oyewumi, said there is no need for fire brigade approach on the proposed December convention. According to him, winning Edo State governorship election on September 19 is paramount to the party at the moment.

The former Governor of Abia State expressed worries about the caretaker committee not offering their best due to time constraints, adding that majority of the participants would be very busy with their national tasks during the December proposed period. Kalu noted that National Assembly and ministers will be on the budget preparation and defence.

This task, he said, will not allow the ministers and lawmakers to be in a better position to offer their best to the party. He said: “It is with deep patriotic concerns and the future growth of our great party that I am appealing to the NEC to consider extending the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee to March 2021 against the December proposed period.

This is to give the caretaker committee members the needed time to put things in order and hand over properly to a new leadership in the end. “I don’t see any need of fire brigade approach for them to hand over to a new leadership by December.

The committee is expected to focus their attention on Edo State because the governorship election will determine the strength of any new leadership.”

The Chief Whip of the Senate added that holding the convention in December would also not give the party the desired results needed.

This, according to him, was “because National Assembly will soon enter budget presentation and defence and ministers will begin to make appearances at the National Assembly from October until November.

Some of the ministers would also need to travel to their wards and make adequate preparations for the Congress.”

