Kalu serenades wife on her birthday

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, celebrates wife, Ifunanya, with sweet and romantic words on the occasion of her birthday anniversary.

 

Ify as fondly called by her hubby will be a year older today, October 26. In his short but deep tribute to his wife titled “My Wife, My World”, elated Kalu described the celebrant as loving, caring, dependable, supportive and above all, God-fearing. The tribute reads in part: “My darling Ify, having you as a wife is the best gift from God.

“You are not just a wife but a friend, confidant and true life companion. “You made my dreams yours, without a single doubt. “Through thick and thin, you have been there for me. I am confident knowing that I have you by my side.

 

“Every year, your birth  day comes and goes but our love and respect for each other is rock solid and everlasting. “On this special day, words are not enough to express how I feel.

 

“My Jewel of inestimable value, may the good Lord continue to bless you as you age with abundant grace. “Happy birthday, my world.” The former governor, prayed to God to strengthen his wife in all her endeavours, while wishing her a memorable, joyous and funfilled birthday anniversary.

