Kalu, siblings hold remembrance service for father

Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and his siblings yesterday held a memorial service for their late father, Chief Johnson Uzor Nsiegbe, who passed on in 2010.

In his sermon, Prelate and Moderator General of Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Nzie Nsi, urged Christians and Nigerians to establish a good relationship with God as the only way to have eternal life.

Citing the biblical Joseph, who was sold into slavery by his brothers, he urged the congregation not to be afraid of evil scheming by men, saying “when God has not decided, such evil machinations will be in vain.”

Nsi, who sermonized on ‘Reframing Your Story to be Relevant in Eternity,’ urged the congregation to make amendments with their relationship with God.

“I want to charge us, no matter the position you find yourself, make sure you establish a relationship with God.

Death will not separate us from God. It will only separate us from friends. It is a change of address because your mind is still with your friends, they will still reflect on your life.

“One thing however is certain, If you have established a relationship with God, death will only be changing of address and when you change address, it does not mean you are no longer in our minds.

“For us, as we have gathered today, sharing in this family’s memorial service, remember ing a man who had lived, served and did his own until a time he was called by his Creator, he has been separated from us but we believe on the day of resurrection, we will meet to part no more.”

The memorial service had in attendance prominent political, religious and traditional leaders.

Kalu read the lesson for the day from Genesis 50:15- 21, to mark the commencement of the first phase of the ceremony, said they were not mourning, but celebrating their late father, who meant so much for them.

Kalu said a man that gave birth to him and his siblings should be proud wherever he was that his sojourn on earth was not in vain.

“A man who left people like us behind would not say he did not leave great people behind.”

He noted that the people he left “behind that are intellectually and financially sound and that have at any point in time made him proud”. Kalu said when his father was alive, he willed his children not in burying him, mourn as people without hope.

That, he said was for the reason that they were not mourning, but celebrating his death 10 years after. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of State for Mines Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Oga, Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, governors of Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu states and Senators T.A Orji and Enyinnaya Abaribe for attending.

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Ogah said it was always good for a man to bring up his children in good and responsible way as did Kalu’s father.

While congratulating Chief (Mrs) Eunice Uzor Kalu and her children for the honour done the patriarch of the family even in death, he said he was happy to be associated with the Kalu family.

Governors of Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi, Chiefs Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Hope Uzodinma and Dave Umahi all praised the exemplary life of Kalu’s father. Senators T.A. Orji, Abaribe and the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika commended Kalu and his siblings for keeping the flag of their father and the Kalu family flying.

