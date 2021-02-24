Kalu sues for calm, seeks truce in Uzodinma, Okorocha’s feud

Former Governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Kalu, has sued for peace and harmony between Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor and Senator, representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha.

Stressing imperative for both prominent personalities to sheathe their swords, the Senate Chief Whip urged supporters, followers and associates of the duo of Uzodimma and Okorocha to guide their utterances in order not to polarize the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Imo State in particular.

Kalu, who acknowledged contributions of Uzodimma and Okorocha to socio-economic and political development of Imo State, called on the former governor and the governor to embrace peace for the sake of the people of the state.

He said: “I share good and personal relationships with the duo of Uzodinma and Okorocha and as such, I can attest to the fact that they are both easy-goings, compassionate, accommodating and calm.

“The political followers and associates of these two renowned politicians must be cautioned against inflammatory and provocative utterances capable of causing avoidable tension in Imo state.

“The progress and growth of Imo state is paramount to both parties and any act (s) capable of destroying the state must be discouraged.”

