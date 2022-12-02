Kalu sues for peace in Abia

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has sued for peaceful coexistence among residents of Abia State, South East region of Nigeria. Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, made the appeal yesterday in Washington DC, while interacting with selected citizens of Abia in the United States. He charged them to embrace one another in love at all times, as no tangible development can take place in an atmosphere of chaos.

“No society can thrive and make meaning progress when its people are not united and therefore work against one another,” he said. According to him, the people of the state must eschew violence and learn to resolve their differences through dialogue. Kalu also enjoined them to adhere strictly to the teachings and lessons of Jesus Christ especially as the world prepares for the Christian feast of Christmas.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...