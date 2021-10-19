News Top Stories

…Kalu sues for peace, tolerance

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged the muslim ummah to use the occasion of Eid-el Maulud to pray for the nation.

 

Describing the season as an opportunity for Muslims across the country to imbibe the teachings of the holy Qur’an as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

 

Kalu, while acknowledging the imperative of peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria regardless of religious faiths, called on religious leaders to use their platforms to advance the cause of nationhood,
adding that no country can develop in an atmosphere of disharmony.

 

The Chief Whip of the Senate in a goodwill message to Nigerians especially Muslims, admonished the muslim community to uphold the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

 

He said: “I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid-el Maulud which commemorates the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). “It is a season for Nigerians regardless of age, tribal , political and religious differences to pray for leaders at all levels of government.

 

“The Muslim ummah must celebrate the occasion by adhering to the tenets of the holy Qur’an and exemplary leadership qualities of Prophet Muhammad in their daily pursuits.

 

“As a nation, we must shun actions that can polarize the country. We must sustain peace and unity in our communities, states and at the national level. Let use use this festive season to show love, affection, piety and service to humanity.”

 

Kalu wished the Muslim community a hitch-free Eid -el maulud celebration

