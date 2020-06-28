Kalu, Tambuwal, Olopoenia, Akanbi mourn Ajimobi

Former Governor of Abia

State and Chief Whip

of the Senate, Senator Orji

Kalu, has described the demise

of former governor of

Oyo State, Senator Abiola

Ajimobi as a huge loss not

only to Oyo State but Nigeria

in general.

According to Kalu, the

former Deputy National

Chairman (South) of the

All Progressives Congress

(APC) played leading roles

in business and political circles

at different times.

The Chief Whip of the

Senate, while commiserating

with the government

and people of Oyo State,

urged the Ajimobi family

to sustain the good deeds

of their late patriarch.

Kalu stressed that the deceased

was a skilled politician,

having broken the

jinx of governing Oyo State

for two terms, adding that

the former governor, was

also a thoroughbred professional

in the business

world before venturing

into politics.

In a condolence message

from the office of the Chief

Whip of the Senate, he said:

“I received with shock the

news of the passing of the

former Governor of Oyo

State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

He was a man of impeccable

character.

“Senator Ajimobi was a

progressive in all ramifications.

“The former governor

will be remembered for his

good legacies.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to

grant Senator Ajimobi Al-

Jannah Firdaus and comfort

his wife, Mrs Florence

Ajimobi and other members

of the entire Ajimobi

family.

In his tribute, Governor

Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto

State, described the

death of Ajimobi as a great

loss to the state and country

at large given Ajimobi’s

contribution to national development.

Tambuwal said: “The

news of our senior brother

(egbon), friend and brethren,

late Governor Isiaka

Abiola Ajimobi’s (1949-

2020) death began as a rumour

but it happened after

doomsayers had failed in

their evil plot. God’s time,

it is said, is the best.

”When the news finally

broke that he was no more,

it left me in shock and devastation.

It is so worrisome

that he is no longer with us.

But Allah knows best why

he took him at the time he

did.”

Alhaji Adebisi Olopoenia,

a PDP chieftain in Oyo

State, on his part, said that

the achievements of Ajimobi

as governor would be

difficult to equal or surpass.

He said that the death of

Ajimobi, brought a deep

feeling of shock, pain and

disbelief to him, but we

must submit to the will of

Almighty Allah.

