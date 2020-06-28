Kalu, Tambuwal, Olopoenia, Akanbi mourn Ajimobi

Former Governor of Abia
State and Chief Whip
of the Senate, Senator Orji
Kalu, has described the demise
of former governor of
Oyo State, Senator Abiola
Ajimobi as a huge loss not
only to Oyo State but Nigeria
in general.
According to Kalu, the
former Deputy National
Chairman (South) of the
All Progressives Congress
(APC) played leading roles
in business and political circles
at different times.
The Chief Whip of the
Senate, while commiserating
with the government
and people of Oyo State,
urged the Ajimobi family
to sustain the good deeds
of their late patriarch.
Kalu stressed that the deceased
was a skilled politician,
having broken the
jinx of governing Oyo State
for two terms, adding that
the former governor, was
also a thoroughbred professional
in the business
world before venturing
into politics.
In a condolence message
from the office of the Chief
Whip of the Senate, he said:
“I received with shock the
news of the passing of the
former Governor of Oyo
State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.
He was a man of impeccable
character.
“Senator Ajimobi was a
progressive in all ramifications.
“The former governor
will be remembered for his
good legacies.”
Kalu prayed to Allah to
grant Senator Ajimobi Al-
Jannah Firdaus and comfort
his wife, Mrs Florence
Ajimobi and other members
of the entire Ajimobi
family.
In his tribute, Governor
Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto
State, described the
death of Ajimobi as a great
loss to the state and country
at large given Ajimobi’s
contribution to national development.
Tambuwal said: “The
news of our senior brother
(egbon), friend and brethren,
late Governor Isiaka
Abiola Ajimobi’s (1949-
2020) death began as a rumour
but it happened after
doomsayers had failed in
their evil plot. God’s time,
it is said, is the best.
”When the news finally
broke that he was no more,
it left me in shock and devastation.
It is so worrisome
that he is no longer with us.
But Allah knows best why
he took him at the time he
did.”
Alhaji Adebisi Olopoenia,
a PDP chieftain in Oyo
State, on his part, said that
the achievements of Ajimobi
as governor would be
difficult to equal or surpass.
He said that the death of
Ajimobi, brought a deep
feeling of shock, pain and
disbelief to him, but we
must submit to the will of
Almighty Allah.
Kalu, Tambuwal, Olopoenia, Akanbi mourn Ajimobi
Former Governor of Abia