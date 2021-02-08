News

Kalu tasks S‘East, others on APC membership

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

Senate Chief Whip and Abia North Senator, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Ndigbo and Nigerians in general to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to join the party.

 

Kalu, in a verified Facebook post, affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has performed well despite the challenges he inherited in 2015.

 

According to the ex-governor of Abia State, the South-East geopolitical zone in particular, had enjoyed an unprecedented infrastructural  development under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, maintaining that the ruling APC was committed to the welfare of all Nigerians, saying that credible leadership remained the hallmark of the party.

 

Kalu: “As our great party, APC is set to commence registration of new members and re-validation of old membership, it is important for Ndigbo and other Nigerians to use this rare opportunity to join the winning team.

 

“Despite the challenges President Muhammadu Buhari inherited when he assumed office in 2015, the level of infrastructural development in the South East and other geopolitical zones in the country have been impressive and unbeatable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Cleric predicts Ondo guber victory in favour of Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

A cleric and Founder of the Inri Evangelical Church, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has declared that power of incumbency and some technicalities would play prominent role in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State.   Besides, the Primate advised former Vice- President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to think of recontesting political office again in […]
News

Anas Essa Details His Journey to Sustainability

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  I always knew I wanted to work with people and their smiles, and I also knew I wanted to work for myself only,” Anas says about the inspiration for his work at Diamond White Smile. “A smile is the first thing someone notices about you and see their confidence rise. This is the most […]
News

Nasarawa gov signs N62.9bn revised 2020 budget

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday signed the state’s 2020 revised budget of N62.9 billion into law.   The total budget’s recurrent expenditure decreased by 37.78 per cent from N58,670,129,609 to N36,502,715,764. Sule had presented a budget of N108, 444,805,614.00 only in December, 2019.   Performing the ceremony yesterday at the Government House, Lafia, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica