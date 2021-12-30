Kalu to Buhari: Abia North grateful for massive road constructions

The Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has said that the over 50 ongoing road projects in the constituency were made possible by President Muhammadu Buhari through his constituency projects fund. Speaking at the Ezumezu, a cultural festival of Igbere clan, in Bende LGA, the former Abia State governor said the ongoing projects underscored the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government was performing. The Senate Chief Whip expressed hope that the completion of some of the road projects would bring succour to the road users in that area. According to him, the projects in Abia North Senatorial District were the highest in the whole of South-East and South South geo-political zones, observing that some of the roads and bridges had been abandoned for the past five to six decades. He noted that the 68 per cent votes given to the ruling APC in the last general election was not a waste. Kalu appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to intervene in the failed Uzoakoli- Igbere-Abiriba Ohafia road, a state government road, for which N1billion was appropriated by the federal government in 2021. “I would like to put it clearly to Ndi Igbere especially, that the Uzuakoli road is not owned by the Federal government of Nigeria. I had put N1billion there to do the road, though they are not doing it as of now because the road belong to Abia state government and am calling on the governor of Abia state to please look at that road again. When I was governor, that road was not in this state. I was doing it because we used it. I want to beg Dr Okezie Ikpazu, not in quarrels but appealing to him to please find favour in his mind to give us that road. It is our road. “In the 2021 budget, one billion was on that road as appropriated by the Senate, but the ministry of works is very slow because it’s not owned by the Federal government of Nigeria,” he said

