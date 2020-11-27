Kalu to build N50m hostel for Abia school

For the love of education, especially girlchild education, the senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has offered to build a N50 million hostel for Holy Rosary Girls Secondary School, Umuahia.

Thiswasinadditiontoacash donation of N5 million and ten sewing machines for the skills acquisitioncenterof theschool. The Senate Chief Whip, as the chief launcher, made the commitment during the groundbreaking and fund raising ceremony for a World Class Multi-Purpose Hall at the school playground. Speaking during the launch, the former governor of Abia State said the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia personally invited him to attend the event.

He also said that he believed that investment in education should be continuous and should not be affected by policy vagaries. Kalu said: “In fact, I wish that this school is situated in my senatorial district. I have a special love for this school and I have made it very clear that I will give my full support.

My first donation for the love I have fortheadvancementof women, which starts with ‘Girl-Child Education,’ is that I will build a brandnewhostelforthisschool and the building will be named after His Lordship, Bishop Iwejuru Ugorji.

“My second donation is to support the school with some amount of money to contribute to what they are doing. When the hostel is completed, more students will have access to additional accommodation.

I urge the Old Girls’ Association of this school not to relent in their quest to see that this project is actualised. I will also donate 10 sewing machines to the girls to encourage their skill acquisition department.” Earlier, Chairman of the occasion and APGA National Chairman, Victor Oye, who lauded Kalu for attending the programme also commended the old girls, who had accepted to champion the project.

Bishop Ugorji, who spoke briefly, expressed happiness over the products of the school, saying; “I am indeed proud about the quality of women that have emerged from this school. The late founders of this school will indeed be proud that their sacrifice to see the establishment of this school was not in vain. The old girls association of this school has done quite a lot in terms of entrepreneurship and other areas of ICT and skills. I commend their generosity. I pray that their dream to have this multipurpose hall comes to a reality.”

Like this: Like Loading...