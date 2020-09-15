Kalu to Buni: Ensure transparency, inclusiveness in APC

A former Governor of Abia State and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday told the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, to ensure transparency and inclusiveness in the party.

Kalu led members of the National Assembly Southeast caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pass a vote of confidence on the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State, also advised the caretaker committee chairman not to impose candidates on party members. According to him, party candidates can only win election if they are popular and accepted by the people.

Kalu, who arrived the national headquarters of the party by 12:30pm, alongside other members of the caucus, proceeded to the office of the National Secretary of the Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, for a brief meeting before heading to the official residence of the chairman of the Committee.

At the meeting with Buni, heextolledhisleadershipqualities, justashecharged committee, topromotetransparencyin the party’s activities.

He said: “We need more openness in the party in order to promote transparency within the party because once the party has transparency in operating in all their activities, things would be easier.

“It is easier to win election with popular candidates. It is difficult to win elections when people are imposed. We should avoid imposition of candidates. You are a very experienced party administrator and governor of the state and you are also very experienced in handling party matters.

The caucus of the Southeast APC wants to congratulate you, to enjoin other party members and to reassure you that we are going to work with you.” Speaking further, Kalu reassured the Chairman of the Southeast APC’s commitment to improving its performance in subsequent elections in the zone.

He said: “I want to specially congratulate and to tell you that we are solidly behind you and we shall support you in your quest to do everything transparently. It is important to have transparency in our party congresses. This will make the party have a big footing in the area.

We assure you that we, from the Southeast, shall do better in the next election than we did in past election. “We believe that with your honest leadership, the party will go to further heights. How I wish you are not the Governor of a state?

We shall not be looking for another National Chairman because we have trust in you and I know you very well and even your capabilities.”

