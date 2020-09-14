Kalu to Buni: Ensure transparency, inclusiveness in APC

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Monday told the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to ensure transparency and inclusiveness in the party.

Kalu had led members of the National Assembly Southeast caucus of the APC to pass a vote of confidence on the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party.

The former governor, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State also advised the caretaker committee chairman not to impose candidates on party members.

According to him, party candidates can only win election if they are popular and accepted by the people.

Kalu, who arrived the national headquarters of the party by 12:30pm alongside other members of the caucus, proceeded to the office of the National Secretary of the Committee, Senator James Akpan Udoedehe for a brief meeting before heading to the official residence of the Chairman of the Committee.

At the meeting with Buni, he extolled his leadership qualities, just as he charged him to promote transparency in the party’s activities.

Speaking, he said: “We need more openness in the party, in order to promote transparency within the party because once the party has transparency in operating in all their activities, things would become easier.

“It is easier to win election with popular candidates. It is difficult to win elections when people are imposed. We should avoid imposition of candidates. You are a very experienced party administrator and governor of a state and you are also very experienced in handling party matters. The caucus of the Southeast APC want to congratulate you, to enjoin other party members and to reassure you that we are going to work with you.”

Speaking further, Kalu reassured the Chairman of the Southeast APC’s commitment to improve its performance in subsequent elections in the zone.

