Kalu to farmers: Partner with govt to boost food sufficiency

Senator for Abia North and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged farmers not only strive to make agriculture a priority but collaborate with government at various levels to boos food production. Kalu, who was speaking at Arochukwu local government area’s farmers’ conference in Arochukwu, Abia State said the time had come for farmers to embrace modern technics and key into various government’s agricultural programmes to ensure food sufficiency.

The former governor of Abia State, who was represented by Deputy Minority leader and member representing Bende North in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, urged the farmers to cooperate with their son and sponsor of the programme, Dr. Mike Ukoha to achieve their aim.

Kalu noted that no nation would go far in development if it would not feed its population while showering encomia on sponsor of the conference, Ukoha, representing Arochukwu state constituency, for being passionate about agriculture for the people of Arochukwu council areas. He described him as a wonderful lawmaker, who recognized the importance of agriculture as the way to sustainable development. Kalu urged the people of Arochukwu local government area to make Arochukwu an agricultural hub for not only the local government but Abia North and Abia State in general

Like this: Like Loading...