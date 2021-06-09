News

Kalu to IGP: Shoot-at-sight order fuelling extrajudicial killing in S’East

The House of Representatives Spokesman and the member representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, Benjamin Kalu, has faulted the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba’s shoot-at-sight order to operatives in the South East zone saying it justifies extra judicial killings.

Kalu called on the IGP to reverse the order so that innocent people would not become victims. He warned that without proper monitoring the order would likely give rise to extrajudicial killings Speaking on his weekly radio programme ‘Ben Kalu’s Mandate’ yesterday in Umuahia, the lawmaker expressed worry that the order only puts the lives of innocent citizens at risk as it does not give room for proper investigation before any killings are justified.

