Kalu to Ikpeazu: Hand over College of Education to FG

To rescue it from infrastructural deterioration and challenges of staff remuneration and welfare, the Senate’s Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to hand over the state’s College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu (ASCETA) to the Federal Government.

Speaking at the Arochukwu power substation during an inspection of the project with the Minister of Power, Engr Saleh Mamman, and officials of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the former governor of Abia State said if the present administration could not pay the salaries of the staff of ASCETA it had to hand it over to the Federal Government in order to give it a new lease on life.

Kalu lamented the level of infrastructural decay in the state since he left office as governor. “When I was governor ,salaries were paid, roads were built and schools were tuition free. Today, salaries are not being paid in ASCETA.

I am appealing to Abia State Government to hand over ASCETA to the Federal Government,” he said. He assured the people that the project started about 20 years ago would soon be completed and energised to serve the people of the area. Kalu noted that politics should be for the good of the people and not a one man show.

He urged them to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the projects as an encouragement to do more. The Abia North Senator also assured that in addition to the ongoing road projects he attracted to the area, “more roads would be captured in this year’s budget because I believe that the greatest infrastructural need of the people is road and electricity. ”

According to him, the APC government is committed to delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians. He wondered why successive PDP administrations could not complete the power projects in Arochukwu, Isuikwuato and Ohafia which were started when he was governor 20 years ago.

He added that the Federal Government was making the reactivation of all dormant power plants across the country a priority and extolled President Muhammadu Buhari for what he had done for the people of South East zone. He expressed optimism that in the next one or two years, people of the area would be enjoying constant power supply.

Like this: Like Loading...