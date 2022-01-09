Kalu to Ikpeazu: I ‘ll neither praise nor condemn you

Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said he would reserve his assessment of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration for personal reasons.

The ex Abia State governor disclosed this during a visit to Govenor Okezie Ikpeazu in his country home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa LGA.

He said: “This governor is my mother’s son, that’s why you can never see my media group attacking him because my mother will not agree.” This was even as he urged him to join the Senate for Abia South in 2023. He described the meeting as first of its kind where he had sincere discussions with Governor Ikpeazu. “We’ve had our discussions. We discussed the good, the bad and the ugly.

We were naked, both of us saw face to face, we discussed. He told me the truth and I also told him the truth. “I reminded him that when I was the governor, I used to go with him to ANPP House, APGA and I was not partisan. I want him to be that kind of governor. Let him not be a Governor that will limit where to enter. Let entry point not be a barrier to you.

"This is our state, after politics both of us would be in the old Governors' Club." On 2023 general elections, the former Abia governor reminded Ikpeazu to join the Abia South Senatorial race. "You better join me in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the next 15 months.

“This is bipartisanship and I am not afraid of anyone. I speak my mind at all times. I told him the day I came with the Senate President that we need him in the Senate. So, the ball is in your court.” On the state of roads in Abia, he appealed to Governor Ikpeazu to consider reconstructing the Umuahia-Uzoakoli- Alayi-Igbere-Ohafia road.

“Our people have requested for road from Umuahia to Uzuakoli, Alayi to Igbere and the one goes to Abiriba to be done. “I have put One billion naira on the road. Please find the contractors doing all these fine roads here to come and do that road. You said you have sent someone there but I said no; find those doing this particular one here to do that road. May God keep us alive.

“To our people, there are no quarrels, nobody should harm anyone. There is no Senator in Abia who had done a cross constituency job except me. Those claiming they have done cross constituency job in my constituency, it’s not true. You can open the budget. I have given two roads, one in Ariaria market in shoe maker and another one is the Industrial Layout also in Ariaria market.

I expected my colleagues to be building roads and in everywhere in their constituencies. “I want to thank the Governor, I will never praise nor criticize him in public but I thank him for being steadfast. When you are a leader, you are a dumping ground. When you come out, the people will appreciate you.”

