Kalu to join Christ Embassy congregation

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, will on Sunday, December 13 join other worshippers at the Christ Embassy Church, Oregun, Lagos.

Kalu, although of Catholic denomination, is known for his non-discrimination against religious faiths, and will use the opportunity to appreciate God for his unconditional love, mercy and uncommon blessings.

The service, which will be presided over by the Founder and President of Loveworld Incorporated (Christ Embassy), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, will also be attended by family, friends and associates of the former governor.

Kalu, a philanthropist of repute, has impacted lives positively especially the downtrodden in the society, through his philanthropic platform – Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.

Recall, the renowned politician, was a guest of Oyakhilome at the Christ Embassy Healing School at Pretoria, South Africa in 2019.

The Abia-born Senator, who has been consolidating on his network of contacts locally and internationally, has not formally declared his next political move.

