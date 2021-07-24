News Top Stories

Kalu urges Abia APC to unite, work for party

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance, sacrifice and work for the party’s unity ahead of 2023 general elections. Kalu issued the statement while addressing critical party affairs in his capacity as the party’s leader and chairman of the APC Caucus in Abia state. He commended the members for the critical role they have continued to play in deepening APC in the state. He said: “The effort of members and party leadership is the reason the party is waxing stronger but we have to do more. Our determination to bring in a new government in Abia and save the state from collapse and same is why we must imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice and work for the party’s unity ahead of time.

“The massive increase in our membership strength is very exciting and encouraging. However, we should not allow the influx of new members to inflate our ego. We should expect moles in the party because there are people that came to destroy and not to build. ‘‘We must not allow them to have their way and that can be done by our collective efforts and unity.”

Ahead of the party’s ward, local and state congresses, Kalu urged members to desist from spreading falsehoods and using propaganda to pitch members against one another. He noted that rumour mongers are mainly those hobnobbing with the PDP and sowing seeds of discord in the party. He stressed that the party must put its house together to defeat the ruling PDP in the state. The Senate chief whip also revealed that he has no personal candidate for any position, adding that democratic approach is what will strengthen the party after the congresses. “My candidate is the candidate everyone has chosen. I do not have a personal candidate.

I want every member to understand the importance of strict democratic approach in the congress. We can’t have two ward chairmen or secretaries but one. We wish everybody well in their endeavours to lead our party in different capacities starting from the ward level to the state level,” said the former governor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

My people are behind you, Ujiogba monarch tells Obaseki

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Onojie of Ujiogba, His Royal Highness (HRH), Solomon Izuware, on Friday, assured the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, that his subjects are strongly in support of the governor and would work for his re-election. Izuware gave the assurance in his palace in Ujiogba, Esan West […]
News

Citizen Angus Okoye finally finds rest

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

He was murdered over a tussle for town union leadership in 2018. Since then, his corpse had been dumped at a mortuary following a series of police cases. His family became weary while his widow and children waited endlessly to mourn him officially. Last week, Angus Okoye finally found rest as OKEY MADUFORO reports from […]
News Top Stories

NLC rejects petrol price hike, demands reversal

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Wabba: There’s limit to what Nigerians can bear   The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, finally stepped out of the shadows to reject the increase in the pump rice of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.   The Federal Government had, three days ago, increased the price of PMS through an Internal Memo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica