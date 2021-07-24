Kalu urges Abia APC to unite, work for party

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance, sacrifice and work for the party’s unity ahead of 2023 general elections. Kalu issued the statement while addressing critical party affairs in his capacity as the party’s leader and chairman of the APC Caucus in Abia state. He commended the members for the critical role they have continued to play in deepening APC in the state. He said: “The effort of members and party leadership is the reason the party is waxing stronger but we have to do more. Our determination to bring in a new government in Abia and save the state from collapse and same is why we must imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice and work for the party’s unity ahead of time.

“The massive increase in our membership strength is very exciting and encouraging. However, we should not allow the influx of new members to inflate our ego. We should expect moles in the party because there are people that came to destroy and not to build. ‘‘We must not allow them to have their way and that can be done by our collective efforts and unity.”

Ahead of the party’s ward, local and state congresses, Kalu urged members to desist from spreading falsehoods and using propaganda to pitch members against one another. He noted that rumour mongers are mainly those hobnobbing with the PDP and sowing seeds of discord in the party. He stressed that the party must put its house together to defeat the ruling PDP in the state. The Senate chief whip also revealed that he has no personal candidate for any position, adding that democratic approach is what will strengthen the party after the congresses. “My candidate is the candidate everyone has chosen. I do not have a personal candidate.

I want every member to understand the importance of strict democratic approach in the congress. We can’t have two ward chairmen or secretaries but one. We wish everybody well in their endeavours to lead our party in different capacities starting from the ward level to the state level,” said the former governor.

