Kalu urges Buhari, govs to resolve insecurity in S’East

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the South East governors to do everything within their jurisdiction to resolve the security situation in the region. Kalu made the call in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists, after receiving an award “Kibiya Argungu (Arrow of Argungu)” by a delegation from the Argungu Emirates in Kebbi State. This is even as he stressed that the unity of Nigeria should be the focus of all Nigerians now, rather than politics of 2023, saying that he preferred to return to the Senate and not contest for Presidency. “There must be a United Nigeria first, before talking of 2023. Solving the problems of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping etc., should be the focus of all Nigerians now and not politics of 2023 by politicians.

“All hands have to be on deck in achieving peace and unity in the country. The government alone cannot do it. Nigerians must support the concerted efforts being made by governments at all levels. “For any politician to become President, Governor, Senator or whatever in 2023, there must be peace in the land first, the very reason why all politicians and particularly public office holders across political divides, should come together in stemming the tide of violence and disunity in the country,” he said.

On the worrisome state of insecurity in the South East, he appealed to President Buhari to look passionately on the region and resolve the problem. He also implored governors in the zone to do more in mitigating the crisis in the area, just as he called on the President to set up a committee to address the situation in the area.

“The agitations in the South East need to be addressed or tackled out of politics by way of setting up a committee for required pacification “The governors need to redouble their efforts in meeting those behind the agitations and violence just as the President needs to passionately listen to all concerned in the area,” he said.

He, however, added that come 2023, he prefers to return to the Senate but if Nigerians want him as President, he will be ready to serve in that capacity. On the issue of the presidential contest come 2023, the Chief Whip said: “I don’t have Presidential ambition ahead of 2023 because my plan for now is to return to the Senate which to me is a very interesting place to mingle with other Nigerians and serve one’s father’s land.”

