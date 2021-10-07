News Top Stories

Kalu urges Buhari, govs to resolve insecurity in S’East

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comments Off on Kalu urges Buhari, govs to resolve insecurity in S’East

…says unity of Nigeria more important than 2023

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the South East governors to do everything within their jurisdiction to resolve the security situation in the region. Kalu made the call in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists, after receiving an award “Kibiya Argungu (Arrow of Argungu)” by a delegation from the Argungu Emirates in Kebbi State. This is even as he stressed that the unity of Nigeria should be the focus of all Nigerians now, rather than politics of 2023, saying that he preferred to return to the Senate and not contest for Presidency. “There must be a United Nigeria first, before talking of 2023. Solving the problems of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping etc., should be the focus of all Nigerians now and not politics of 2023 by politicians.

“All hands have to be on deck in achieving peace and unity in the country. The government alone cannot do it. Nigerians must support the concerted efforts being made by governments at all levels. “For any politician to become President, Governor, Senator or whatever in 2023, there must be peace in the land first, the very reason why all politicians and particularly public office holders across political divides, should come together in stemming the tide of violence and disunity in the country,” he said.

On the worrisome state of insecurity in the South East, he appealed to President Buhari to look passionately on the region and resolve the problem. He also implored governors in the zone to do more in mitigating the crisis in the area, just as he called on the President to set up a committee to address the situation in the area.

“The agitations in the South East need to be addressed or tackled out of politics by way of setting up a committee for required pacification “The governors need to redouble their efforts in meeting those behind the agitations and violence just as the President needs to passionately listen to all concerned in the area,” he said.

He, however, added that come 2023, he prefers to return to the Senate but if Nigerians want him as President, he will be ready to serve in that capacity. On the issue of the presidential contest come 2023, the Chief Whip said: “I don’t have Presidential ambition ahead of 2023 because my plan for now is to return to the Senate which to me is a very interesting place to mingle with other Nigerians and serve one’s father’s land.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Our hospitals were consulting clinics when I became governor –Sani Bello

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has on Saturday disclosed that until he assumed office in 2015, all government hospitals in the state were mere consulting clinics.   He said in Minna during a memorial lecture and book lunch in honour of a late former Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services in the state, […]
News Top Stories

PIB: Host communities want NDDC scrapped

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The oil producing communities in Nigeria also known as host communities (HOSTCOM), yesterday, called on the Federal Government to scrap the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). They hinged their decision on corruption at the interventionist agency and its failure to live up to its statutory mandate.   The host communities made the call during the […]
News

US election: Trump tells Georgia election official to ‘find’ votes to overturn Biden win

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Donald Trump has been recorded telling Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn the election result. “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Mr Trump told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a recording released by the Washington Post. Raffensperger is heard replying that Georgia’s results were correct, reports […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica