Kalu urges Ikpeazu, ABSIEC to conduct free, fair LG poll

The Senate Chief Whip and Senator for Abia North District, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the Chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Prof. Mkpa Agu Mkpa, to ensure that the December 18 local government election is free and fair. The Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC) leader said yesterday at the expanded caucus meeting of the party in Umuahia, that the appeal became necessary because he has been informed that the governor has not released money to the commission.

He said: “I have been reliably informed that no money has been released to ABSIEC. Governor Ikpeazu should release the N3 billion appropriated by the House of Assembly for ABSIEC,” adding that no candidate should pay any money to ABSIEC. The former Abia State governor also urged the governor and ABSIEC chairman to emulate the goodwill of President Muhammadu Buhari towards the Edo and Ondo States elections to ensure that no party was favoured over others.

He charged APC members and candidates to approach the election without fear. Kalu restated the condition under which the party would participate in the council election, saying that the electoral and returning officers must be known while result sheets must be at the polling centers. He stated that every vote must counted and urged party members to work hard. According to him, the resolve to dislodge PDP must begin with the council election.

Kalu said: “I am proud of the progress we have made in the last four years. 2019 was a year for mastering the environment. We are prepared for the local government election but there are conditions that must be fulfilled.” He declared that the era of writing results was over because, “we are going to police every corner in the three senatorial districts of the state.” Kalu, however, charged members to remain steadfast and reward for commitment would soon come.

