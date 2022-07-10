News

Kalu urges S’East govs, traditional rulers, others to end insecurity in region

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called on governors in South-East geopolitical zone, security agencies, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders to synergise and end all forms of insecurity in the region.

While stating that data on security in Nigeria and his home state Abia in particular reflect the frustrations and agony of citizens, the Senate Chief Whip says it has created considerable fear, and anxiety in the minds of citizens, reports ABN TV.

In a statement on Saturday, Sen. Kalu while highlighting his concern on impact of insecurity in the right to lift, movement, and right to the legitimate economic pursuit of people of the state and Nigerians in general said he has continued to engage with relevant stakeholders including foreign embassies to assist Nigeria in ending insecurity.

He said: “On my part, I have met with heads of security agencies to discuss about the state of insecurity in our state and region. A few days ago, I also met with the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria to discuss about security issues with him, which he promised to assist us.

“During my tenure as the Governor of Abia State, security of lives and properties was one of my priorities and I was able to deal with the issue of insecurity using every instrument available to me.

“I’m appealing to the governors of the Southeast geo-political zone, security agencies, traditional rulers, and relevant stakeholders to unite and tackle the high rate of insecurity in our region and Nigeria at large.”

 

 

