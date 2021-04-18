Kalu urges Turkey to assist Nigeria on security

A former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the Republic of Turkey to assist Nigeria in the fight against insurgency and general insecurity in the country.

Kalu, who is also the Chief Whip of the Senate, made the request during a visit to the Turkish Ambassador- Designate to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar. He said that Nigerians were interested in deepening economic, cultural and educational ties with Turkey. He said such a relationship would in turn, see the two countries playing a bigger role in global affairs.

He said there were so many similarities between Turkey and Nigeria, just as President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, enjoyed cordial relationship. “We want to deepen that relationship. You remember that the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, I met him and we have been in touch ever since we became friends.

“We are eager to deepen the relationship between Turkish business people, cultural activities and the academia, so that Turkey and Nigeria will have a big role to play in the world,” Kalu said. Kalu, while thanking the Turkish envoy for the opportunity to welcome him into the country, asked Bayraktar to extend his warm wishes to his spouse and staff of the Embassy of Turkey.

“We are very grateful that you gave us this opportunity to meet with you. You are welcome to Nigeria. We are hoping that by the time you present your letter of credence to President Muhammadu Buhari, you will be free to see how large Nigeria is.

“We are 200 million people and above. If only two per cent are bad people, then we have a lot of numbers of good people. So, you can see that nobody can blame us. “Our President has done so much to deepen democracy; he has done so much to deepen infrastructure and we are grappling with insurgency, insecurity.

“So, I call on you to also see a strategy, how your government can come to our aid. We are looking at everywhere; anybody that can help us to fight insurgency. “In my opinion, this insurgency is looking like sabotage; that people are sabotaging the presidency of President Muhammadu Buhari.

If anybody can sabotage his country because of politics, then it is a shame that people can be doing things like this. “I believe that your coming to Nigeria will further expand the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Turkey. We think this relationship of going into agriculture, commerce, industry, into new ideas such as ICT,

telecommunication and so forth, is a right step in the right direction,” Kalu said. Kalu, who did not hide his admiration for Erdoğan during the visit, eulogised the Turkish president whom he said, has done so much for Turkey by taking Turkey to a better height as soon as he became president of Turkey.

“I admire him so much as a man because of what he has done. Immediately he left as prime minister to become president, he took Turkey to a better height and I am very proud of him as a president for what he has done in Turkey and still doing,” Kalu also said.

The Turkish envoy stated that, Nigeria and Turkey were two important countries, saying that while Nigeria played a very important role in Africa and as the biggest economy in Africa, there were a lot of potentials between Nigeria and Turkey. Bayraktar added that the potentials were not only on the political side, but also economically, militarily, and security.

“My aim is to boost these relations as much as possible with the cooperation of Senator Kalu and his colleagues,” Bayraktar said.

Like this: Like Loading...