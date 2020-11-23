News

Kalu warns ABSIEC against fraud in LG election

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA

Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State and Senator representing Abia North district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has reiterated that his party will reject results that do not reflect the people’s will in the December 18, local government election in the state.

 

 

The Senate Chief Whip and former Abia governor said in a monitored interview that times when local government election results were written even before the actual contest were gone.

 

He called on the Prof. Mkpa Agu Mkpa-led Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) to avoid being used to truncate the will of the people.

 

Kalu called on the candidates who by their nomination assumed they have been elected to have a rethink, insisting there must be a proper contest.

 

The lawmaker declared that his party, and Abians would authenticate documents used for the election and called on ABSIEC to take a cue from INEC in line with visions of President Muhammadu for Edo, Ondo, and other elections across the country and be fair.

 

According to the former governor, the principle of fairness and credibility must be observed, adding that anyone who wins should be announced the winner.

