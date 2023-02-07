Kalu: We need people who have interest of Abians in govt

Uchenna Kalu is the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Arochukwu State Constituency of Abia State. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, he speaks on his ambition, which he said is driven by undying passion for service to his people

Why do you want to represent the people of Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly?

This is a passion I started nurturing way back in school. I’m a graduate of psychology from the Abia State University, Uturu, and ever since I got to know what representation and legislation are about, I got to know that Arochukwu has not been well represented in the Abia State House of Assembly.

I realised that we need people who have the interest of the people at heart and I’m the one who has come to erase and rewrite the past bad governance. Bad governance in the sense that, there are bills which can be passed in the House that can be for the betterment of our youths, of infrastructure, health care and other things that can be beneficial to the generality of Arochukwu constituency. That is the passion that has driven me to come out for this position and I believe, by God’s grace, if by March 2023, I am elected into the office, I will exceed the expectations of the people.

What gives you the confidence that the people will elect you?

Acceptability is one thing about electioneering. If you are not largely accepted as a person I don’t think you have any confidence to go for an election. I believe my people will accept me because my family has been working tirelessly and selflessly for the betterment of our people, not just our immediate family. Only someone who does not appreciate good things, aside sentiment, will say let’s leave this young man. What I have done in Abam, Arochukwu, Ihechiowa, Isu and Ututu during this campaign is sufficient to convince them that I’m the right man for the job.

Can you mention specifically some of the things you have done in the local government area and your community that place you ahead of your opponents?

I’m not a sitting member of the House but I have a foundation that is called OKU Foundation, coined from the initials of my name. The foundation has been liaising with non-governmental organisations in terms of education and empowerment. Last month, we liaised with Nzuko Arochukwu to award scholarships and I also promised I will be partnering with them, because what they are doing is about empowerment and skill acquisition. We are poised to work out modalities to ensure that we carry those people along. I have also been into payment of WAEC registration fees for students in my place.

I started my leadership upbringing right from my university days where I was the then SUG editor and departmental president. I have equally been the president of Abam Students Association at the university and state levels. Without mincing words, I have through these positions carefully helped my constituents, particularly from my clan in securing admissions and all of that. Some of these things are what pushed all of them to say, yes when they sought for who can take the position, they unanimously adopted me.

Are you confident that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a credible election?

One good thing I always praise President Muhammadu Buhari for, is the signing of the Electoral Act. With it the electorate can be certain that who they voted for is actually who is going to represent them. But in terms of security, that’s where I actually have some issues. I encourage them to beef up security they already have in place. One thing is for the people to come out and vote and the other thing is for their votes to be safe. Because the processes are manned humans, we don’t need people who are biased. Yes, we have signed the peace accord, but we need to put more energy on security. I’m not saying it because I need to win election; I am saying it because that’s what we need in the country. Let the votes of the people count, so that whoever wins will be a true representative of the people.

What’s your assessment of the present administration in Abia State and the House of Assembly?

For me, the government has failed Abians. It has failed Abians in terms of education, health sector and infrastructure. It has also failed Abians in terms of gratuity payment, salaries and pensions. Talking about road network, Abia State is bad. Talking about empowerment, nothing is happening. Our youths are roaming round the whole place. Umuahia has turned to a den of thieves. The other day, a lady was robbed in broad daylight by men in tricycle. Now, coming to the legislature, we don’t expect someone who should be on retirement to lead Arochukwu constituency because the person will naturally focus on what he is going to gain from the House of Assembly. Arochukwu State Constituency is not about Arochukwu alone as a clan. It also belongs to Abam, Ihechiowa, Isu, Ututu and largely Abians because there are certain things you will do that will attract external interventions, foreign organisations to key into your dream and vision. For me the only bill, he has passed in that House is the Diaspora Bill. Of what benefit is the bill to our people who are at the grassroots here. When you talk about legislation, you have to bring it down to the grassroots. What are their needs; what do they long for? You knock on doors asking women, youth and Ezeogo for vote, then when you win, you forget the people.

What’s your message to your people?

I solicit their support. This is a journey I cannot do alone without their support. It’s something I know that with our collective acceptance and support, we will get the desired victory. I also want to promise that whatever expectations they have of me, I must achieve. I will not fail them.

