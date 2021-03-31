News Top Stories

Kalu: We’ve learnt our lessons from Aba North election

… inspects roads, classroom projects

Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday took a retrospect on what transpired during the conduct of Aba North and South Federal constituency by-election, held March 27, saying the exercise was not without crucial lessons, which would not happen again. His’s acknowledgement that such act won’t happen again, however, came on a day he directed the contractor handling the rehabilitation of the longest classroom in Okoko Item Primary School attracted by him to furnish the classroom and all the ones being rehabilitated, with black boards. Kalu, after inspecting projects he attracted at Nkporo, Ohafia Local Government Area, said the protest at Aba over the election victory was meaningless since the APC has conceded.

He asked: “What is the protest about? We congratulated you and said we are not going to contest the outcome. While they are protesting, we are doing projects.” The former governor further observed that they are senators who have spent 15 years in the red chamber without attracting a single road project to their district.

He explained that the projects were in fulfillment of his campaign promises to the people, adding that by next year, he would extend the water project to the Deputy Governor’s home. He added: “By next year, I will give the Deputy Governor water to drink in his village in Nkporo.” Kalu said while the Senate is on recess, he would continue with projects inspection across the Abia North senatorial District. Meanwhile, Kalu, while speaking yesterday during the inspection tour of projects he attracted to Item community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, also inspected the Ameke, Apangu Item Road and the 4-kilometre Amokwe Item Ugwu Rubber Road.

He encouraged the contractor to do quality job that would meet the standard and approval of the consultant and inspection team. The senator said the classrooms were last rehabilitated 20 years ago when he was governor, just as the Item Road was constructed at the same time, saying that since then, no rehabilitation work has been undertaken on the road. He also inspected the 6.5-kilometre Amurie, Agbaja Nkporo, Abriba junction Road under rehabilitation in Ohafia Local Government Area as well as a motorised water borehole project also in Amurie Nkporo.

