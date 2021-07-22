News

Kalu writes Abia APC, reveals candidates to support ahead of Congress

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed to members of the APC in Abia State to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice and work for the party’s unity ahead of 2023

Kalu issued the statement on Thursday while addressing critical party affairs in his capacity as the Party Leader and Chairman of the  APC Caucus, Abia State.

He commended the members for the critical role they have continued to play in deepening APC in the state.

According to him: “The efforts of the  members and party leadership is the reason the party is waxing stronger but we have to do more. Our determination to bring in a new government in Abia and save  the state from collapse and shame is why we must imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice and work for the party unity ahead of time.

“The massive increase in our membership strength is very exciting and encouraging. However, we should not allow the influx of new members to inflate our ego. We should expect moles in the party because there are people that came to destroy and not to build. We must not allow them to have their way and that can be done by our collective efforts and unity.”

Ahead of the  party’s ward, local and state Congress, Kalu urged members to desist from spreading falsehoods and using propaganda to pitch members against each other.

He noted  that the  rumour mongers are mainly those hobnobbing with the PDP and sowing discord in the party. He stressed that the party must put it’s house together to defeat the ruling PDP in the state.

The Chief Whip also revealed that he has no personal candidate for any position adding that  democratic approach is what will strengthen the party after the Congress.

“My candidate is the candidate everyone has chosen. I do not have a personal candidate. I want every member to understand the importance of strict democratic approach in the Congress. We can’t have two ward chairmen or secretaries but one. We wish everybody well in their endeavors to lead our party in different capacities starting from the ward level  to the state level,” the former governor said.

