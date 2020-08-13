News

Kalu’s aide declares intention to lead NASSLAF

Barrister Emeka Nwala, Special Assistant and Head of Administration to the office of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, declared his intention to run for the office of Chairman, National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF). Nwala made his declaration at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, assuring that if elected to the coveted office, he would restore what he described as the lost glory of NASSLAF, particularly in the Eight Assembly. The legislative aide, who was the Vice Chairman of the body in the Sixth National Assembly, regretted that things went abysmally wrong with thewelfareof NASSLAFinthe Seventhand EightAssemblies.

He noted that the welfare of members of the group became highly neglected as payment of salaries were unduly delayed while legitimate allowances were outright denied, resulting in serious hardships for members. He said:”Having run a successful administration in the 6th Assembly, I keenly watched the succeeding administrations of the 7th and 8th Assemblies and make bold to say that a lot went wrong and we all as members were the ultimate losers. “Salaries were delayed, allowances were deprived and denied, training became stories and non-issues. To worsen matters, Congress was muscled to lose its cohesion and voice. Alas, the centre could not hold as things fell apart

