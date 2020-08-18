Kalu’s aide seeks media cooperation over projects

The legislative aide to the Senator representing Abia North, Bar Victor Etie, has solicited the cooperation of the media in projecting the numerous projects being executed by his principal, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in the district.

Interacting with members of the correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Tuesday in Umuahia, Etie said the interaction became necessary to keep abreast, especially the print media, with what the senator was doing for his people. He disclosed that there were other projects the Senator wants to embark on that required the partnership of the print media.

Etie said the visit was also to prepare the journalists for the upcoming monthly media parley and Orji Uzor Kalu Lecture coming up soon.

According to the legislative aide, the former Governor of Abia State has embarked on projects across Abia North including, Abia and Isuigwu Ohafia road projects, Bende, Itumbuzo road and rural electrification projects at Eke Eziama Nneato in Umunneochi local government area and Ntalakwu, Itumbuzo, Nkpa, all in Bende Local Government Area.

He said the Senator has also sunk a motorised borehole at the Army barracks in Ohafia.

