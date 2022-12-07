Kalu’s daugther, Zina called to bar

The daughter to the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Ms Zina Orji Kalu, was yesterday inducted into the legal profession at the 2022 Call to Bar ceremony held for graduands of the Nigerian Law School, Abuja. Zina, a graduate of the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom, joined over 1,000 of her colleagues to be inducted into the prestigious profession. At the ceremony held at the Body of Benchers Complex, Zina was in company of her visibly delighted parents who were physical present to celebrate the latest achievement of their daughter.

The event had in attendance various dignitaries include the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BOB), Wole Olanipekun; former Justice of the Supreme Court and Vice-Chairman of BOB, Justice Mary Odili and the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Chiroma, among others. Beaming with smiles and decked in the approved dress code – a black coloured suit, white shirt, black flowing gown and a white band blended with a white wig, the newly inducted legal practitioner joined her father who was also adorned in a black and white striped suit alongside his wife, Mrs Ifunanya Kalu , who also wore a pink coloured suit, to pose for photographs.

