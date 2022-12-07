News

Kalu’s daugther, Zina called to bar

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The daughter to the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Ms Zina Orji Kalu, was yesterday inducted into the legal profession at the 2022 Call to Bar ceremony held for graduands of the Nigerian Law School, Abuja. Zina, a graduate of the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom, joined over 1,000 of her colleagues to be inducted into the prestigious profession. At the ceremony held at the Body of Benchers Complex, Zina was in company of her visibly delighted parents who were physical present to celebrate the latest achievement of their daughter.

The event had in attendance various dignitaries include the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BOB), Wole Olanipekun; former Justice of the Supreme Court and Vice-Chairman of BOB, Justice Mary Odili and the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Chiroma, among others. Beaming with smiles and decked in the approved dress code – a black coloured suit, white shirt, black flowing gown and a white band blended with a white wig, the newly inducted legal practitioner joined her father who was also adorned in a black and white striped suit alongside his wife, Mrs Ifunanya Kalu , who also wore a pink coloured suit, to pose for photographs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ll ensure exhaustive work on 2022 budget –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…tasks MDAs on accountability, timeliness Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the National Assembly would “ensure exhaustive consideration” of the 2022 Budget and remained committed to the timely passage of the appropriation bill as it did in the last two years. Gbajabiamila noted that the next two to three […]
News

2023: Past Lagos governors qualify to become Nigeria’s president – Obasa

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has declared that anyone who had ruled Lagos was sure to be successful as a president of Nigeria. Obasa, who currently championing mobilisation of the South-West and other parts of the country in support of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]
News

Hushpuppi: Plot by APC to clampdown on political opponents – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election. APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica